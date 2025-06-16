Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh apologizes for attending Kendrick Lamar show

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pauses while addressing supporters on election night, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Jagmeet Singh is saying sorry for attending one of Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concerts last week.

The former NDP leader issued an apology on Sunday after being called out by Drake, who branded him a "goof" for being seen at the Rogers Centre supporting his rap nemesis amid their ongoing feud.

Singh's statement said he went to see "SZA not Kendrick," referring to the Los Angeles rapper's tourmate.

Drake and Lamar have been embroiled in a rap beef that exploded last summer with a series of diss tracks, including Lamar's No. 1 hit single "Not Like Us."

Photos posted on social media showed Singh in what appeared to be floor seats at the stadium concert.

It was unclear which of the show's two nights he attended. The rapper trades off mini-sets with SZA for the duration of the three-hour concert, performing numerous Drake diss tracks he released last year.

Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation for publishing and promoting Lamar's "Not Like Us."

In legal documents, the rapper born Aubrey Graham, said the song's lyrics wrongly accuse him of being a pedophile, jeopardizing his safety and damaging his reputation.

Universal calls Drake's suit a baseless "attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

Earlier Sunday, Drake posted a screenshot on his Instagram Stories showing that he direct-messaged Singh and called him out for attending Lamar's show.

Several hours later, Singh published his apology on Instagram.

“I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all," he said.

"OVO and Drake have lifted this city and (Canada). For me it'll always be Drake over Kendrick."

Singh stepped down as the federal NDP leader in April after a resounding defeat on election night where he lost his own riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first June 16, 2025.