Britney Spears slams her exes as 'complete a***holes'

Britney Spears has slammed two of her exes as "complete a***holes."
The 43-year-old pop star- who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in 2004 and was then married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007 but was then married to Sam Asghari from 2022 until 2024 - took to social media to vent about some of the men she has been romantically involved with.
She wrote on Instagram: "I dated two f****** complete a**holes.
“I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!"
The Baby One More Time hitmaker - who has sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with her second husband - did not name either of the men in question but branded them as "cruel humans" who faieled to "acknowledge" her during their time together.
She added: "Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!
"I’m so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words !!!"
Britney's post comes just weeks after Sam revealed that he was the one who insisted on signing a prenup before they tied the knot.
Sam - who ultimately did sign a prenup before tying the knot - said on the 'Trading Secrets' podcast: "I wanted her to have a prenup.
"I wanted to make sure she’s protected, because throughout her life, everybody — I don’t know one person that’s ever been in her life that didn’t take advantage of her. So it’s very sad. I wanted to make sure that I’m the person that [didn’t] do that."
