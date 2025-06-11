265170
263228
Entertainment News  

Britney Spears slams her exes as 'complete a***holes'

Spears slams her exes

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 555775

Britney Spears has slammed two of her exes as "complete a***holes."

The 43-year-old pop star- who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in 2004 and was then married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007 but was then married to Sam Asghari from 2022 until 2024 - took to social media to vent about some of the men she has been romantically involved with.

She wrote on Instagram: "I dated two f******  complete a**holes.

“I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!"

The Baby One More Time hitmaker - who has sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with her second husband - did not name either of the men in question but branded them as "cruel humans" who faieled to "acknowledge" her during their time together.

She added: "Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!

"I’m so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words !!!"

Britney's post comes just weeks after Sam revealed that he was the one who insisted on signing a prenup before they tied the knot.

Sam - who ultimately did sign a prenup before tying the knot - said on the 'Trading Secrets' podcast: "I wanted her to have a prenup.

"I wanted to make sure she’s protected, because throughout her life, everybody — I don’t know one person that’s ever been in her life that didn’t take advantage of her. So it’s very sad. I wanted to make sure that I’m the person that [didn’t] do that."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Incredible libraries

Incredible libraries

Galleries | June 11, 2025
The Tango

Jonathan Daviss to play Snoop Dogg

Showbiz | June 11, 2025
The Tango

He's not a pool boy

Must Watch | June 11, 2025
The Tango

Get up, stand up

Must Watch | June 11, 2025
The Tango

Mid-week memes- June 11, 2025

Galleries | June 11, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


261831



260570
262998