261363
Entertainment News  

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' costar Blake Lively

Baldoni's lawsuit tossed

The Associated Press - | Story: 555203

A judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor and director Justin Baldoni against his “It Ends With Us” costar Blake Lively after she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman's decision is the latest development in the bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama that includes Lively suing Baldoni in late December.

Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios countersued in January for $400 million, accusing Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.

The judge ruled that Baldoni can’t sue Lively for defamation over claims she made in her lawsuit, because allegations made in a lawsuit are exempt from libel claims. Liman also ruled that Baldoni's claims that Lively stole creative control of the film didn't count as extortion under California law.

Baldoni's legal team can revise the lawsuit if they want to pursue different claims related to whether Lively breached a contract, the judge said.

Emails seeking comment were sent to attorneys for Baldoni and Lively.

“It Ends With Us,” an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel that begins as a romance but takes a dark turn into domestic violence, was released in August, exceeding box office expectations with a $50 million debut. But the movie’s release was shrouded by speculation over discord between Lively and Baldoni.

The judge also dismissed Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which had reported on Lively's sexual harassment allegations.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Testing out the new beds

Testing out the new beds

Must Watch | June 09, 2025
The Tango

Milky Way Monday

Galleries | June 09, 2025
The Tango

Bieber tired of 'transactional relationships'

Showbiz | June 09, 2025
The Tango

Dad knew the assignment

Must Watch | June 09, 2025
The Tango

Geico insurance

Must Watch | June 09, 2025


265119
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


255196



258845