Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival’s lifetime achievement honour

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press - | Story: 555148

Kim Novak, the glamorous and fiercely independent star of one of the greatest films ever made, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival this fall.

Festival organizers said Monday that they will also host the world premiere of Alexandre Philippe’s documentary “Kim Novak’s Vertigo,” which was made in collaboration with the actor.

Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, said that the award, “celebrates a star who was emancipated, a rebel at the heart of Hollywood who illuminated the dreams of movie lovers before retiring to her ranch in Oregon to dedicate herself to painting and to her horses.”

Novak, who is 92, left her Hollywood career behind long ago. But in recent years she has occasionally granted interviews around significant film anniversaries and made public appearances. After presenting at the 2014 Oscars many online, including Donald Trump, insulted her appearance. She responded with an open letter writing, “I will no longer hold myself back from speaking out against bullies."

Earlier this year actor Sydney Sweeney paid homage to Novak on the Met Gala red carpet. She's portraying Novak in a new film directed by Colman Domingo about her relationship with Rat Packer Sammy Davis Jr.

Of this latest honor, Novak said she is “deeply touched” to receive the award.

“To be recognized for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true,” Novak said. “I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy.”

The Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, but the full slate of films selected won’t be announced until late July. “The Holdovers” filmmaker Alexander Payne will preside over the main competition jury.

