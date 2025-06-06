Nicky Hilton opens up on 'painful' breastfeeding experience

Photo: © Nicky Hilton/Instagram

Nicky Hilton had a "painful" experience with breastfeeding.



The 41-year-old socialite has Lily-Grace, eight, Teddy, seven, as well as three-year-old Chasen with her husband James Rothschild and while she opted to feed them all naturally when they were first born, she admitted that it was all something of a "challenge" to her.



As part of her campaign with The 2AM Club: Feeding Unfiltered, she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback of herself breastfeeding one of her children: "I breastfed all three of my children, but it wasn't without its challenges. While I enjoyed the moments of bonding, the latching was often painful. I didn't find breastfeeding as effortless as I'd hoped. "



Nicky also explained that she found "so much pressure" to persevere with the breastfeeding despite her struggles because of a societal expectation that is in place, but insisted to her followers that no mother should feel any "guilt" over their decision on how to feed their child.



She said: "Plus there was so much pressure to keep going because it's what society tells us we should do. The expectations placed on mothers can be overwhelming. We're just trying our best, and feeding our children - whether through breastfeeding or bottle feeding - shouldn't come with guilt or judgment. You have to listen to your body and do what feels right for you."



Despite her struggles with breastfeeding, Nicky - who is known for her work in the fashion industry away from her famous family - previously explained that the actual childbirth wasn't as "scary" as she initially thought, but the idea of it used to be one of the things that "scared [her]" most in life.



She told People: "It’s not that scary!



Childbirth and the dentist are the two things that scare me the most in life, and I was so scared, but it was really not scary.



"It’s a beautiful thing, and then it’s over like that, and then you have this beautiful child in your arms."