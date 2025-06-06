261363
260755
Entertainment News  

Nicky Hilton opens up on 'painful' breastfeeding experience

Nicky Hilton opens up

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 554873

Nicky Hilton had a "painful" experience with breastfeeding.

The 41-year-old socialite has Lily-Grace, eight, Teddy, seven, as well as three-year-old Chasen with her husband James Rothschild and while she opted to feed them all naturally when they were first born, she admitted that it was all something of a "challenge" to her.

As part of her campaign with The 2AM Club: Feeding Unfiltered, she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback of herself breastfeeding one of her children: "I breastfed all three of my children, but it wasn't without its challenges. While I enjoyed the moments of bonding, the latching was often painful. I didn't find breastfeeding as effortless as I'd hoped. "

Nicky also explained that she found "so much pressure" to persevere with the breastfeeding despite her struggles because of a societal expectation that is in place, but insisted to her followers that no mother should feel any "guilt" over their decision on how to feed their child.

She said: "Plus there was so much pressure to keep going because it's what society tells us we should do. The expectations placed on mothers can be overwhelming. We're just trying our best, and feeding our children - whether through breastfeeding or bottle feeding - shouldn't come with guilt or judgment. You have to listen to your body and do what feels right for you."

Despite her struggles with breastfeeding, Nicky - who is known for her work in the fashion industry away from her famous family - previously explained that the actual childbirth wasn't as "scary" as she initially thought, but the idea of it used to be one of the things that "scared [her]" most in life.

She told People: "It’s not that scary!

Childbirth and the dentist are the two things that scare me the most in life, and I was so scared, but it was really not scary.

"It’s a beautiful thing, and then it’s over like that, and then you have this beautiful child in your arms."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- June 6, 2025

TGIF Gifs- June 6, 2025

Galleries | June 06, 2025
The Tango

Roseanne Barr trapped under a tree

Showbiz | June 06, 2025
The Tango

Influencers in the wild

Must Watch | June 06, 2025
The Tango

Cat vs guitar

Must Watch | June 06, 2025
The Tango

Friday Fails- June 6, 2025

Galleries | June 06, 2025


264033
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
263546


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


262495
262947



260570