Pamela Anderson feels more 'fearless' than ever

Photo: © Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has never been more "fearless".



The 57-year-old actress has enjoyed a renaissance in recent times after starring in the acclaimed movie The Last Showgirl and explained that she is throwing herself into all aspects of life at present.



Pamela told People: "I love being in the fight. I love living my life knowing that I can always do better. That just makes me feel alive. And to push myself to try new things. To sing and dance and act onstage, and make choices that are more compassionate when it comes to my beauty regimen."



The Baywatch star – who has sons Brandon Thomas, 29, and Dylan Jagger, 27, with her former husband Tommy Lee – continued: "Being an entrepreneur and working with my kids has been so fulfilling and so wonderful. I've never been so at peace, but also inspired and fearless."



Pamela admits that she finds it "surreal" to be considered an icon after a rollercoaster career in showbusiness.



She said: "I don't know how anybody could identify with the term.



"But I bought my grandmother's farm, so to think that I was sitting here, probably where I'm sitting now, with my grandma having tea as a young girl, and to have had the whole life that I've had, it does feel surreal."



Pamela is famous for her blonde locks and admits that she takes responsibility for looking after her locks after spending plenty of time in makeup chairs for acting roles.



She explained: "I just grab any blonde, as long as it's cruelty-free, and I do it to myself. I always have.



"I spent so much time in a hair and makeup chair in my career. I couldn't imagine going to a salon or having someone colour my hair, unless it was for something specific.



"I do it myself, 20 minutes, and I get stuff on sale."



Pamela has considered going grey but suggested that her mother Carol's influence has prevented her from doing so.



She said: "I think about that a lot. It's my mum saying, 'No, Pamela, not yet.' She's very specific when it comes to hair. Everything is about hair for her.



"She was the one who always told me, 'If you're pretty, you're more powerful.' And I always rebelled against it."