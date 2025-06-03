Photo: © Getty Images

Hilary Duff is "proud" of how she and her husband cope with days that "seem impossible" to deal with.



The 37-year-old actress is married to musician Matthew Koma - with whom she has Banks, six, Mae, four, and 12-month-old Townes - and took to social media to celebrate his 38th birthday on Monday (02.06.25), where she insisted that she has a "more balanced" life now because of him.



She wrote on Instagram: "My sweet insta poet - I can’t compete with your compilation of words but I can share that every one of my days are comfier, funnier, sturdier, and more balanced with you in them. We have celebrated a lot of June 2nds together and since slide nine we’ve tripled in size.



"I’m so proud of us - making it through some of these days seems impossible but you are always there to cook or pack a meal, keep us caffeinated, carry all the bags, let me add one more stop/plan to our day, have a last minute party, or add a new animal into our already pulling at the seams life. "



The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star - who was initially married to Mike Comrie and has 13-year-old Luca with him - feels "lucky" to have had her children with Matthew, but joked that she just "hopes" that they have inherited some sort of "filter" from her.



She added: "This wild house loves you. You have the most curvy/interesting mind. Truly enthralled and entertained to hear takes from it everyday. I’m lucky our kids are half you and dear god hope they get some filter from me. I hope all your dreams come true this year and and I hope we get a few more Ojai sleeps than the last. Happy 38 Daddy!"