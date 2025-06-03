Pusha T brands Kanye West 'sick' and says their working relationship is no more

Photo: © AVALON

Pusha T has branded Kanye West "sick" and declared their working relationship over.



The rapper was signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label and even became president at one stage.



They've worked together several times over the years, but their relationship hasn't been the same since Kanye's 2022 outbursts, including the antisemitic remarks that saw several huge brands cut ties with Kanye, including Adidas and Balenciaga.



In a new cover interview with GQ, Pusha T has addressed where he stands with the artist that inspired and championed him.



He said: “The one thing that I can say about him is that he knows that every issue that he’s having and crying about online right now, I’ve told him distinctly about those things. He don’t talk to me like he talks to others.”



Pusha T has been straight up with the 'Stronger' hitmaker with regards to how he feels about his controversial views and "why we can't build with each other no more".



He continued: “He knows I don’t think he’s a man.



“He knows it. And that’s why we can’t build with each other no more. That’s why me and him don’t click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He’s showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”



Branding him "sick", he went on: “If I take your sickness and take how calculated you’ve been and disruptive you’ve been and tried to be to me, then it cancels itself out. I can’t look at it as sick, because you’re detrimental. You’re detrimental to everything.”



Pusha T is featured on Kanye's track 'Diet Coke' on his album 'Donda 2', however, he spoke about feeling sidelined creatively during the recording sessions.