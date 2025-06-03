Roseanne Barr trapped under a tree following horror crash

Photo: © AVALON

Roseanne Barr became "trapped" in her tractor when she crashed into a tree in her garden.



The 72-year-old comedienne has been "doing a lot of mowing" lately but has been subject to a number of injuries, and one of her most recent ones saw her hit a tree on her property and become stuck under a branch that fell off.



She told FoxNewsDigital: "I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head.



"So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree, I guess it was two nights ago, I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor.



"So I knew I had to get out of there, and it weighed about a hundred pounds."



The former 'Roseanne' star - who lives in Texas - prayed to God that she would be able to get herself out of the situation and summoned all of her might to "flip" the fallen branch over.



She said: "I was like, 'Oh, I'm 72 years old,' but I just said my mighty prayers that always work. I said, 'Come on God, I am 72 years and I just want to be able to harness all this strong Russian energy that I know I still have in there if you're with me.' And I just flipped it."



There had been talk of Roseanne relocating to Florida, but she has now decided that a permanent move to the Sunshine State is not for her because of the intense heat,



She said: "I love it down [in Florida]. I really do, and I was considering doing it, but then there was this one day that was so damn hot. And I [was] just like, 'I think I'd rather burn in hell than live here in the sun.' It was so hot. I mean, Texas is hot, too, but oh my God. I like to go to a place where you can smoke cigarettes in the summer. I couldn't even smoke a cigarette over there, and I can't have that."