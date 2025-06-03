262990
'The Price Is Right' getting a Canadian spinoff

'The Price Is Right'

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press - | Story: 554009

TORONTO — Come on down, eh!

A Canadian spinoff of "The Price is Right" headlines Rogers' new slate of Canadian originals coming to Citytv.

The media giant says Canadian comedian Howie Mandel will host a reimagining of the U.S. game show, which begins production this December in Toronto and will air in the spring of 2026.

While the original was a daytime TV staple, Rogers says it plans to make a prime-time evening version of the show, which has a working title of "The Price Is Right Tonight."

In September, Citytv will also air a one-hour red carpet special celebrating the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, led by "Big Brother Canada" host Arisa Cox.

Also on the way are a third season of "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent," slated for winter, and an eighth season of "Hudson & Rex" this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

