MrBeast aims to raise millions for his charity by offering a weekend experience to six-figure donors

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online alias MrBeast, arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)

MrBeast plans to turn the success of his Amazon Prime Video reality competition series into millions of dollars for charity.

YouTube’s biggest creator is offering an exclusive weekend on the set of Beast Games Season 2 to the first 40 donors who make $100,000 gifts to his registered nonprofit. The earliest contributors and up to two guests each will spend June 27-29 touring MrBeast’s North Carolina studio, hearing from the production team in a private Q&A and visiting Beast Philanthropy’s food pantry.

The invitation comes as Jimmy Donaldson’s reported $5 billion media empire surpasses 400 million subscribers on YouTube, where he had already set the record for the biggest following. But the call raises a question: Who among his following of young people and their parents can make a six-figure donation?

“I have some big charity projects I want to fund so I think it’s a win/win,” MrBeast said in a post on X.

Rallying his fervent fan base to make their own contributions marks a new fundraising strategy for Donaldson. He has long stated that his YouTube pages’ featured charitable work is funded with his Beast Philanthropy channel’s revenue.

The content has drawn a mix of praise from fans for working with local nonprofits to support previously unfunded projects and pushback from critics who accused Donaldson of exploiting vulnerable people for clickbait “inspiration porn.” Campaigns have involved treating rheumatic heart disease in Nigeria and protecting endangered animals in Kenya. Other examples include building wells in countries across Africa and covering the cost of cataract surgery for 1,000 people.

The call also signals Donaldson’s continued philanthropic presence after comments suggesting he would get “less hate” if he stepped away from philanthropy altogether. Responding to allegations that he uses philanthropy as a shield, Donaldson said he thinks “it paints a negative spotlight on me.”

“People hate me more because I do good,” Donaldson said in a conversation uploaded last November on the YouTube channel oompaville. “Maybe that’s too crazy of a statement. I’m not trying to sound like a victim here or anything.”

“The truth is, I just find videos where I help people more fun than videos where I don’t,” he added.

Monday’s announcement comes shortly after Amazon Prime Video renewed Beast Games for two more seasons. The reality competition series pitted 1,000 contestants against each other for a $5 million grand prize that doubled in the Feb. 13 finale. Forbes reported that the show broke the streaming service’s record by totaling 50 million views in the 25 days after its premiere.

MrBeast’s latest fan event also follows reports that an April weekend experience billed as “immersive” and “unforgettable” had fallen short of attendees’ expectations.