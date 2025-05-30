Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault and will face trial in 2026

Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in court on Friday morning.
The 49-year-old comic was charged last month with five sexual offences, and he appeared at Southwark Crown Court just before the weekend, where he denied one allegation of rape, one allegation of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two further counts of sexual assault, so Judge Tony Baumgartner has now set a trial date for June 3, 2026.
Brand left the court shortly after 11am, and said nothing to reporters as he headed towards a Mercedes-Benz to make a sharp exit from the scene.
If the TV star fails to attend the trial, it could result in him facing a further charge or being taken into custody.
Brand's father Ron was seen attending the hearing, and the comedian himself arrived at court shortly before 10am, but said nothing to journalists who called out his name as he walked by.
The indecent assault allegation has seen Brand accused of grabbing a woman by the arm and dragging her off towards male toilets in 2001, and one of the sexual assault charges claims he touched a woman without consent around 2004-2005.
The other sexual assault allegation is from a woman, who claimed he touched her breasts without her consent in 2004.
The Metropolitan Police began making investigations after receiving allegations from a number of women.
The Sunday Times and The Times newspapers, as well as Channel 4's 'Dispatches', also revealed multiple serious allegations against Brand back in 2023.
The police subsequently interviewed Brand a number of times, and recently wrote to the comedian to inform him that he was being charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.
Brand - who has three children with wife Laura - has denied ever engaging in "non-consensual activity".
He recently said in a video posted on X: "What I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity."
Russell also stated that he was looking forward to defending himself in court.
Brand - who has developed a huge following on his YouTube channel in recent years - added: "I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."
