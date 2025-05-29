Sydney Sweeney turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans

Sydney Sweeney is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans.
The 27-year-old actress, known for her roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’, has collaborated with soap brand Dr. Squatch to create a limited-edition bar soap called Bathwater Bliss – and said it came about after followers started demanding samples of her bathwater.
She said in a press release: “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release.
Sydney first partnered with Dr. Squatch for a commercial promoting the brand’s Natural Body Wash, where she appeared in a bubble bath.
Now, the company has repurposed the suds from that ad into a new product.
Sydney’s soap bar features exfoliating sand and pine bark extract, combined with a splash of the actress’ bathwater.
According to the brand’s statement, the scent “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub”.
Sydney, who recently became single, added: “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.
“Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”
The Bathwater Bliss soap will be available in a very limited run – only 5,000 bars will be produced, going on sale at noon EST on Friday, 6 June, while supplies last.
Fans have reacted with a mixture of surprise and enthusiasm on social media.
One wrote: “What has the world come to… .”
Another joked: “The gooners are gonna spend their life savings getting as many as they can.”
A third commented: “Never thought I’d see the day that washing my mouth out with soap wasn’t a punishment but I actually want to but here we are.”
And yet another fan posed the question: “Are straight men ok?”
