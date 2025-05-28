263451
Sen. Cory Booker expands upon historic Senate floor speech for new book, 'Stand'

Booker on historic speech

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book.

“Stand” will be published Nov. 11, St. Martin's Press announced Wednesday. In April, the New Jersey Democrat made headlines by delivering the country's longest continuous Senate floor speech — just over 25 hours. The 56-year-old Booker spoke in opposition to numerous Trump administration policies, whether the desire to make Canada part of the United States or cuts to Social Security offices.

“This book is about the virtues vital to our success as a nation and lessons we can draw from generations of Americans who fought for them,” Booker said in a statement.

Booker's speech broke a record set by Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, a segregationist and southern Democrat who opposed the advance of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, which eventually passed.

Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.

