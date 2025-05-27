Jennifer Lopez has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker is returning to Sin City with 'Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas', which opens on December 30, 2025, with further dates on, December 31, January 2 and January 3, 2026. A further eight dates will take place in March 2026.
Announcing the news as she hosted the American Music Awards (AMAs) at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday (26.05.25), she posted to Instagram: “We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”
J.Lo previously played 120 shows at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino between 2016 and 2018.
The 'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' concerts made the superstar more than $100 million.
Meanwhile, the 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker recently reflected on how "proud" she is of her dazzling career.
The 55-year-old star - who has enjoyed huge success in the music and film industries - told People ahead of the AMAs hosting gig: "Everything feels like I just did it.
"I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards.
"So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that."
Jennifer Lopez announces Las Vegas residency
Lopez's Las Vegas residency
Jennifer Lopez has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Ombudsperson to retireBC - 2:47 pm
- Arena name a hot topicPenticton - 2:46 pm
- Electoral officer pushes backBC - 2:46 pm
- Denialists called 'racist'Kamloops - 2:34 pm
- Doctor makes plea for helpKelowna - 2:28 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]