Grimes cancels World Pride performance 'to deal with family issues'

Grimes has cancelled her performance at World Pride "in order to deal with family issues".

The 37-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the dance music festival in Washington DC on June 7, but she's now taken to X to announce her withdrawal from the event.

Grimes - who has three children with billionaire businessman Elon Musk - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Hello friends,

"I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues.

"I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time, and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon.

"I think the show is still going to be amazing and the lineup is great. I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I *will* make this up to you guys very soon.

"So much love always [heart emojis] (sic)"

Some music fans previously complained about the decision to hire Grimes for the event, following a series of controversial comments made by Elon.

Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan are the other headliners for World Pride, and the 'Jenny from the Block hitmaker recently revealed that she's looking forward to the show.

The singer explained that she plans to "celebrate being free and being happy" this summer.

Jennifer told People: "I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride. I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there."

Jennifer wants to ensure that her fans "have a good time" this summer.

She said: "It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy.

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal."

