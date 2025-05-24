Danica Patrick accuses Aaron Rodgers of being 'emotionally abusive'

Photo: (c) Famous

Danica Patrick has accused Aaron Rodgers of being "emotionally abusive".



The 43-year-old former racing driver dated Aaron, 41, between January 2018 and July 2020, and Danica has now opened up about the circumstances surrounding their break-up, admitting that it was her most painful life experience.



Asked to share the "most amount of pain" she’s ever experienced, Danica said on 'The Sage Steele Show': "The break-up with Aaron in 2020. Because it was sudden, it felt like.



"It was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing."



Danica recalled being "torn to bits" by her break-up from the NFL star.



She shared: "People could never imagine that I would lack … any confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am.



"Everything was torn to bits. Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff, after we? There’s been enough out there."



Asked if she knew at the time that the relationship was "emotionally abusive", Danica replied: "Hindsight, I ignored it, but in real life, it was just like I just feel like - I would say all the time, ‘I’m built for hard things. I can handle hard things.’ And so I just saw it as a hard thing.



"And my nature is to try harder and do more. And I was like, ‘What if I don’t do it for the right person?’ Like what if I just get a stick up my a** about this and get too proud and go like, ‘You know what, I’m just done.’ Instead of going, ‘Man just try a little harder because what if you look back and wish you would have tried?’ Like I would never want that in my life."



Although Danica tried her best to make the relationship work, she doesn't look back with any regrets.



She said: "It gave me the greatest gift, the greatest gift, which is myself. It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself."



Aaron has yet to respond to Danica's allegations.