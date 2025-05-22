Kiefer Sutherland to pay tribute to late father Donald at Canadian Screen Awards

Photo: The Canadian Press Father and son Donald, left, and Kiefer Sutherland pose on the red carpet for the film "Foresaken" during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

Kiefer Sutherland will pay tribute to his late father, Canadian acting icon Donald Sutherland, at this year's Canadian Screen Awards.

Tammy Frick, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, says the "24" star will present the "In Memoriam" segment of the show, during which he will honour his dad.

Donald Sutherland died at the age of 88 last June.

At the time, Kiefer took to social media to remember his father, calling him "one of the most important actors in the history of film."

Frick says Kiefer will deliver a "really heartfelt moment" at the Screen Awards that she believes will be a highlight of the annual bash.

The Screen Awards celebrate the best in Canadian film, television and digital sectors and are set to stream live on CBC Gem on June 1.

Kiefer is one of Donald’s four sons, also including Roeg, Rossif and Angus. The late actor also had a daughter, Rachel.

Kiefer and Donald appeared onscreen together in several projects over the years, including 1983's "Max Dugan Returns," 1996's "A Time to Kill" and 2015's "Forsaken."