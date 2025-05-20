Hailey Bieber breaks silence over rumours about state of her marriage to Justin Bieber

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has broken her silence over rumours about the state of her marriage to Justin Bieber.



The 28-year-old model and her singer partner, 31, have been in headlines for months thanks to reports they were on the rocks, but Hailey has now hit out at “b******” for targeting them.



She told Vogue in a cover story interview about her frustration over persistent gossip regarding her relationship, especially after the birth of her and Justin’s son, Jack Blues, in August 2024: “Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no.



“So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”



Hailey also opened up about the challenges of postpartum life and dealing with negative narratives online.



She said: “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult.



“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf***.”



Justin also supported his wife in her Vogue interview, praising her for her poise and capabilities in motherhood, fashion and business.



He said: “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion, and the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”



The couple, who married in 2018 and celebrated their union with a larger wedding in 2019, continue to stand strong amidst the pressures of fame and public attention.



Justin also reflected on his marriage, saying: “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”



Hailey recounted a past argument where Justin told her she would "never be on the cover of Vogue".



In response to her recent cover, Justin shared photos online from her magazine shoot along with a caption: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight.



“I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.



“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”



He concluded the post with the apology: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”