Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘paid ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura $20 million in out-of-court settlement’

Photo: © FAMOUS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly paid his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura $20 million in an out-of-court settlement.



The rapper, 55, is standing trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and his former lover has given testimony during his ongoing New York court hearing she received the huge deal from Combs and his businesses after she accused the music mogul of rape, abuse and trafficking.



She stated on the stand she was given $20 million by Combs to settle the accusations out of court, and when asked on the stand who paid her the sum she replied: “Sean and his companies.”



And when asked why she is testifying against Combs in the federal trial, where he faces a potential life sentence if convicted, Cassie said: “I’m here to do the right thing. I can’t carry this anymore … the shame, the guilt.”



The 38-year-old singer, known for her hit single ‘Me and U’, was testifying for a second day in Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial.



The case follows a civil lawsuit filed by Cassie on 16 November 2023, in which she alleged Combs raped her, physically assaulted her, and forced her to participate in sex acts with other men while he watched. The pair had previously been in a relationship between 2005 and 2018.



Combs, 55, denied the “outrageous” claims at the time.



But he reached a settlement with Cassie the following day.



Until now, the terms of the agreement had remained undisclosed.



During her testimony this week, Cassie expanded on the accusations made in her lawsuit.



Speaking before a jury on Tuesday (13.05.25), she described a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse and coercion, including being forced to attend what she called “Freak-Offs” — parties involving sex and drugs.



“The ‘Freak-Offs’ became a job,” she said, adding: “There was no time to do anything else but do them, then try to recover.”



Cassie also told jurors she was 22 years old when Combs first introduced her to the events, and how he would allegedly direct her and others on how to perform sexually.



“I was in love and I just wanted to make him happy,” she said.



She also detailed multiple instances of alleged physical abuse during their relationship, saying: “He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down.”



Cassie claimed the violence could be triggered by seemingly minor issues.



“I also felt at certain times when I knew it wasn’t even about me … make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face,” she said.



In May 2024, CNN published hotel surveillance footage from 2016 showing Combs attacking Cassie as she attempted to flee into an elevator.



Following the release of the footage, Combs issued an apology, calling it one of the “darkest times” in his life.



Earlier this week, a Los Angeles Police Department officer testified Combs offered him a bribe at the scene of the 2016 hotel assault.



According to the officer, the rapper attempted to hand over “a stack of money” to keep quiet about the incident.



Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him



Outside the criminal proceedings, Combs is also the subject of multiple civil lawsuits from both men and women alleging various forms of sexual misconduct.



He has also denied all those allegations.