Cassie Ventura was suicidal over Sean 'Diddy' Combs flashbacks

Cassie Ventura considered taking her own life due to flashbacks over the alleged abuse she experienced from Sean 'Diddy' Comes.



The 'Only Me and You' hitmaker has been giving evidence against her former partner - who has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution - at his trial in New York and she admitted she wanted to walk "into traffic" to put an end to her turmoil over her experiences from their lengthy on/off relationship, which ended for good in 2018.



Cassie - who is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine - told the jury she began having suicidal thoughts in 2023.



She said: “I was spinning out. I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point.”



The 38-year-old star cried as she told the court about one instance in March that year when she was ready to end her life while her children were asleep.



She said: “I couldn’t take the pain I was in anymore and just tried to walk out the front door into traffic."



She told her husband at the time: “You can do this without me, you don’t need me anymore.”



But Alex stopped his wife from walking out of the door that evening.



During her testimony, Cassie has detailed the physical, emotional and sexual abuse she allegedly experienced at the hands of the 55-year-old music mogul and on Wednesday (14.05.25), she told the court he raped her in 2018 after she had begun dating Alex.



Cassie had had dinner with Combs and said he then took her home and allegedly "raped me in my living room".



She added: “I just remember crying and saying no, but it was very fast."



Cassie admitted she and Diddy had had sex "by choice" one other time after their relationship ended.



She said: “You don’t just turn feelings off that way. I still had a good vision of who he was as a person.”



The former couple were in occasional contact and the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly texted Cassie in March 2013 about "iPads full of skeletons", which she was a threat about explicit tapes they had made together.



She claimed Diddy "wanted his money back" for personal training sessions with Alex.



She replied to him: “It’s way deeper than iPads."



The trial continues and Cassie is expected to return to the stand on Thursday (15.05.25).