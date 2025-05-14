Netflix orders new comedy series from Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott

Photo: The Canadian Press Dan Levy arrives at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dan Levy is set to join a new TV family.

Netflix has ordered a still-untitled sibling crime comedy from the Toronto actor and writer-director.

The streaming giant announced the project during its 2025 upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Levy co-created the series with "Shiva Baby" actress Rachel Sennott, and will also star in it alongside Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf.

The logline for the series reads, “Two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.”

“I’m so excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life with Netflix. Thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera," Levy said in a statement.

"Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name and it's been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf 'mother.' Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone."

This will be the first scripted series Levy has created since his Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek," which ran from 2015 to 2020.

The new series continues Levy's deal with Netflix via his Not a Real Production Company banner that saw the release of his directorial debut, 2023 dramedy "Good Grief."

Levy has kept busy in the last five years, hosting the 76th Emmy Awards with his father Eugene Levy and appearing in shows including Netflix’s “Sex Education” and HBO’s “The Idol.”