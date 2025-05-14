Foo Fighters will make their live comeback at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.
Dave Grohl and co will take to the stage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 4, in what marks their first concert since August 2024.
It's also their first show since the 56-year-old frontman found himself in hot water after he admitted he fathered a child outside his marriage to his longtime wife Jordyn Blum, 48.
Sharing a poster for their F1 gig on Instagram, Foo Fighters captioned the post: “Singapore, see you soon!”
K-pop idol G-Dragon and Sir Elton John are also headlining across the weekend, with further performances from the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Alan Walker, Crowded House, CL, BABYMETAL, and Tom Grennan.
Dave – who has daughters Violet Maye, 19, Harper Willow, 16, and Ophelia Saint, 10, with Jordyn – confessed on Instagram he had a fourth child outside marriage.
He wrote in September: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”
The 'All My Life' rocker did not reveal the identities of his mistress or their child, and signed off his admission by saying he and his family were “grateful” for the public’s “consideration toward all the children involved” as they “move forward together”.
Foo Fighters to headline Singapore F1 Grand Prix along with G-Dragon and Elton John
Foo Fighters at Singapore F1
Foo Fighters will make their live comeback at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Rugby girls need your helpSalmon Arm - 1:56 pm
- Foo Fighters at Singapore F1Entertainment - 1:54 pm
- Ferries brace for big summerBC Coast - 1:53 pm
- Premier Eby heading to AsiaBC - 1:53 pm
- 1 dead in head-on collisionVernon - 1:43 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]