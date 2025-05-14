Foo Fighters to headline Singapore F1 Grand Prix along with G-Dragon and Elton John

Photo: © AVALON

Foo Fighters will make their live comeback at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.



Dave Grohl and co will take to the stage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 4, in what marks their first concert since August 2024.



It's also their first show since the 56-year-old frontman found himself in hot water after he admitted he fathered a child outside his marriage to his longtime wife Jordyn Blum, 48.



Sharing a poster for their F1 gig on Instagram, Foo Fighters captioned the post: “Singapore, see you soon!”



K-pop idol G-Dragon and Sir Elton John are also headlining across the weekend, with further performances from the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Alan Walker, Crowded House, CL, BABYMETAL, and Tom Grennan.



Dave – who has daughters Violet Maye, 19, Harper Willow, 16, and Ophelia Saint, 10, with Jordyn – confessed on Instagram he had a fourth child outside marriage.



He wrote in September: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.



“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”



The 'All My Life' rocker did not reveal the identities of his mistress or their child, and signed off his admission by saying he and his family were “grateful” for the public’s “consideration toward all the children involved” as they “move forward together”.