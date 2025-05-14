261363
258206
Entertainment News  

Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

Cruise returns to Cannes

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press - | Story: 550343

Three years after flying into the Cannes Film Festival with “Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise returned to the Croisette on Wednesday with “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.”

Christopher McQuarrie's latest “Mission: Impossible” installment is the biggest Hollywood tentpole wading ashore in Cannes this year.

Ahead of the premiere Wednesday evening, Cruise, McQuarrie and the cast posed for photographers while much of the activity at the Palais was brought to a standstill by onlookers hoping to get a glimpse of Cruise.

McQuarrie will sit for an onstage interview, but there was no press conference for the film, which meant Cruise and company faced no questions from reporters.

In 2022, Cruise received an honorary Palme d'Or from the festival and the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere included an impressively timed jet flyover. Whether the 62-year-old Cruise has anything up his sleeve this time was much anticipated at Cannes. On Sunday, Cruise climbed atop the roof of the British Film Institute in London.

“The Final Reckoning,” which launched in Tokyo last week, opens in North American theaters on May 23.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Dog takes charge

Dog takes charge

Must Watch | May 14, 2025
The Tango

Baby gorilla asks for help

Must Watch | May 14, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- May 14, 2025

Daily Dose | May 14, 2025
The Tango

Beyonce smashing records

Music | May 14, 2025
The Tango

The Simpsons writer dies aged 68

Showbiz | May 13, 2025


262612
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


259546
257608



257612