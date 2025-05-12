262497
Jamie Lee Curtis proud of her 41-year marriage

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 550027

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud of her 41-year marriage to Christopher Guest because there were so many divorces in her family.

The 66-year-old Hollywood actress has been married to the filmmaker - the father of her two children - since 1984 and she's now confessed it was always "important" for her to only tie the knot once because her mother Janet Leigh was married four times and her father Tony Curtis also had multiple marriages.

During an appearance on '60 Minutes', Jamie explained: "My mother was married four times. My father was married five times. That's nine.

"My stepfather was married three, so I come from an immediate family of 12 marriages.

"So my joke: 'I'm still married to my first husband', um you know, it was important to me that I stay married to my husband, that he's my husband."

Jamie won an Academy Award for her performance in 2022 film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' - a feat that was never achieved by either of her actor parents - and she went on to admit she feels like she has "surpassed" them in many ways during her life.

She explained: "You know, I think about surpassing my parents, which I have, emotionally. I have surpassed my parents with sobriety.

"My mother was restricted by what the industry wanted from her, and expected from her, and would allow from her.

"My mother would have hated 'The Last Showgirl' because I showed what I really looked like. And so I have, I don't wanna say, surpassed them, but I, I have freedom."

Despite winning an Oscar for ''Everything Everywhere All at Once', Jamie confessed the role and the film left her totally baffled.

When asked if she understood the role, Jamie replied: "Of course not ... [I didn't understand] not one second of it. Did I understand that script? No."

However, it was her role as troubled family matriarch Donna Berzatto in critically acclaimed TV series 'The Bear' that left the biggest impression on her.

She added: "I've waited my whole life for Donna, patiently, quietly cooking ... My own creative mental life, my own - you know, my own alcoholism. It's just so beautifully written that you don't have to do anything."

