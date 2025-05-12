261363
Michael Buble hails The Voice as 'the best job'

Buble's favourite job

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 550021

Michael Buble has hailed his role on 'The Voice' the as "best job [he's] ever had".

The 49-year-old singer is "so thrilled" to be returning to the show for his third season later in the year because he has had a "beautiful experience" mentoring aspiring new talent.

He told People magazine: "This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28.

"I remember being just like these contestants. I know how badly they want it and how hard it is to get there.

"I’ve had my dream come true, and the fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling.

"There’s a reason why 'The Voice' remains such a success after so many years, and it’s because it really is about the artists. The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process."

Michael previously admitted he had been approached to be a part of the show more than 15 times but had turned down approaches because he didn't want to judge other singers.

He added to 'Today': "But thank God we’re not judges. The other shows have judges — we are coaches.

"And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone.

"So, to get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I’ve had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part."

Michael mentored Sofronio Vasquez to victory last year and in the current season, he still has Jadyn Cree and Adam David in the running, and he's hopeful one of his acts can take the crown again.

He said: "I won last season, and I’m back to win it again next week. Let’s go for three in a row!"

