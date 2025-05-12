Lil Wayne accused of physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot

Photo: © AVALON

Lil Wayne has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot.



The rapper, 42, dated the model, 38, from around 2019 to 2022, and she has now fired a series of allegations at him including that he ended their relationship by text message on Mother’s Day, leaving her “absolutely unsure how to even process” her emotions.



Denise said Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, subjected her to abuse in a string of videos and written posts shared to her Instagram Stories.



She said: “Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today.”



Her daughter, who appeared in a video containing the allegations, nodded in agreement.



Denise said she had recently undergone surgery and was unable to lift boxes.



“I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and (he) broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text,” she said.



Denise added: “And (my daughter’s) birthday’s next weekend.”



Lil Wayne, 42, has not publicly responded to the claims.



Denise wrote in an earlier post: “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”



She also shared concerns for her safety and legal standing, asking followers: “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them.



“I know he has two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has. I’ve been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him till the end of the f****** world.”



In a second video, Denise accused Lil Wayne of more than emotional mistreatment.



“And it’s not just the emotional abuse — this man has actually laid a f****** hand on me,” she said.



Denise went on: “Like, nah. Nah. And I took it.



“You know what’s crazy is they always say you’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”



Addressing Wayne, she added: “You literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls***? Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage.”



Her relationship with Wayne began in 2019, shortly after the rapper ended his engagement to model La’Tecia Thomas.



Denise and Wayne made their relationship public in summer 2020 and reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a January 2022 interview with Hola!, Denise confirmed she and Wayne had separated.



She said: “Today I feel like a much more complete woman: I learned to love, not only another person as a couple, but the world, life, to value time, my heart has opened.”