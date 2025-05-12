257979
260824
Entertainment News  

Cannes makes it official: No nudity on the red carpet

No nudity on the red carpet

The Associated Press - | Story: 549933

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is perhaps the most rigidly controlled red carpet in the world. Now, the festival has added a new stipulation: no nudity.

While nudity was never previously endorsed at the festival, Cannes updated its dress policy on the eve of its 78th edition to read that “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

While a no-shirt-no-service policy is standard in places far less glamorous than Cannes, the policy tweak sparked widespread attention Monday because of the recent trend of sheer and “nude dresses, ” such as Bianca Censori's Grammys appearance.

Asked for clarity on the policy, Cannes press officers said the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”

“The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” it said.

Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

Still, skin has often been flashed at the French Riviera festival by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, and dress policies have long been flouted by celebrities. For evening premieres at the Palais' Grand Théâtre Lumière, black tie and evening wear is required. Though not in recent years, Cannes security officials have sometimes turned away women for not wearing heels.

The festival also banned selfies in 2018 — Cannes director Thierry Frémaux called them “grotesque” — but A-listers sometimes snap a quick photo on the Palais steps.

The festival kicks off Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Intriguing Finds

Intriguing Finds

Galleries | May 12, 2025
The Tango

Kelly Clarkson is too busy to tour

Showbiz | May 12, 2025
The Tango

Take out joy ride

Must Watch | May 12, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- May 12, 2025

Daily Dose | May 12, 2025
The Tango

Ariel Winter struggled to say goodbye to Modern Family

Showbiz | May 12, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255018


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


262704
255196