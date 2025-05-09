Miley Cyrus not 'chasing perfection' with new single

Photo: © Getty Images

Miley Cyrus didn't want to "chase perfection" on her new single.



The 32-year-old singer dropped 'More to Lose', the second track from her upcoming album 'Something Beautiful', on Friday (09.05.25) and she's explained she was keen to record it in a "singular take" to keep it sounding "meaningful and emotional".



In a video interview she shared on her Instagram, she said: “On a song like ‘More to Lose,’ I try to keep it a singular take. I add my harmonies, ad-libs at the end, but it’s really a song that’s more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection.



“I never wanted ‘More to Lose’ to feel perfect, I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional.”



Miley also shared a clip from the video, in which she sang in a long sparkly dress.



She captioned the post with the lyrics she sang in the video.



She wrote: "I stay, when the ecstacy is far away. I pray, that it’s coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn’t true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose."



Miley performed the song live last weekend at a private pre-Met Gala event in New York City, for which she noted some of her "exes" were in attendance.



Speaking to the audience, Miley said: “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes."



Miley's exes include ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, plus Cody Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, Kaitlynn Carter, and Tyler, however, it's not clear who was in the crowd.



'Something Beautiful' - which is a visual album - is set for release on May 30.



The film will receive its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in June.



So far, fans have heard the album's title track, ‘Prelude’, and ‘End of the World’.



The album will feature 13 new songs, all of which will be accompanied by new visuals that have been described as a "one of a kind pop opera".



After releasing the title track ‘Something Beautiful’, Miley teased that the album marked "another bold artistic evolution" in her career.



A statement on her Instagram account read: "Miley’s second song and video release ‘Something Beautiful’, the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual.



"This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience. ‘Something Beautiful’ is now available on all streaming platforms."