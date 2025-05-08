257979
3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold reveals stage four cancer battle

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The 46-year-old rocker has revealed he is battling clear cell renal carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer, that has metastasised into his lung.

As a result, the 'Here Without You' band have cancelled their North American tour, which was scheduled to star on May 16 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In a video update shared to Instagram, he said: “I hope you’re having a great day today. I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today.

“I’ve been sick [since] a couple of weeks ago and went to the hospital and got it checked out. Actually got the diagnosis that I’ve got clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasised into my lung and it’s stage four; that’s not real good…”

Brad has vowed to fend off the deadly disease.

He continued: “But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear.

“I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

Referring to the band's 2008 song 'It's Not My Time', Brad captioned the clip: "Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe “ITS NOT MY TIME” is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!"

Brad has been inundated with messages of support from fellow famous musicians.

Creed‘s Scott Stapp commented on Brad’s post: “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily…”

Chris Daughtry wrote: “send you love my brother."

The alternative rock band formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, and scored a Top 10 album in the US with their 2000 debut, 'The Better Life', which went multi-platinum.

