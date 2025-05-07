Katherine Heigl's kids are 'very unimpressed' by her success

Photo: © Getty Images

Katherine Heigl's children are "unimpressed" by her career.



The 46-year-old actress has enjoyed significant success in Hollywood, starring in movies such as 'Knocked Up', '27 Dresses' and 'The Ugly Truth' - but Katherine's kids are underwhelmed by her career achievements.



The blonde beauty - who has Naleigh, 16, Adalaide, 13, and Joshua, eight, with husband Josh Kelley - told Us Weekly: "Adalaide is very unimpressed with my acting career. She finds it gives her the ick.



"No one’s more humbling than a teenage daughter, I’ll tell you that.



"They’re at those ages where kids can be real jerks, right? And say crappy things. And they asked me like, ‘Well, does it bother you if people tell you you’re a dumb blonde?’ And I was like, ‘No, because I know I’m not.’ And Adalaide went, ‘You’re not a blonde?’ And I was like, ‘No, Adalaide, I’m not dumb.'"



Katherine starred on 'Grey's Anatomy' between 2005 and 2010, but she would feel "awkward" watching the TV show with her children.



She said: "I’ve said to Naleigh, she’s 16 now, ‘If you want to watch it, you can.’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’m good.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I’d prefer not to watch this with you'.



"‘I feel like it would just be so awkward for both of us. There’s a lot of sex in the show and my character’s doing plenty of it. So I’d rather not, quite frankly, but I will if it’s important to you.’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’m good.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe in your 20s.’"



Meanwhile, Katherine recently acknowledged that she won't be "the ingenue forever".



The actress achieved many of her career ambitions during her 20s - but Katherine accepts that she's now entered a new chapter in her life.



The Hollywood star told Us Weekly: "It’s not to say, like, ‘Oh, you can’t do that anymore.’ It’s going to be very different. You’re not the ingenue, and the ingenue is really a valuable role in Hollywood. And it’s sort of, as you get older, you have to fight and say, ‘Yes, but I am still a value and it might look different and it might feel different, but trust me, the story’s worth telling.’ It’s a different fight."