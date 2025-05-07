Jay-Z slams rape accuser in lawsuit amendment

Photo: © AVALON

Jay-Z has blasted the "shocking and reckless disregard for the truth" that his rape accuser has allegedly shown.



The '99 Problems' hitmaker is suing the anonymous Jane Doe and her lawyers for malicious prosecution and defamation and in an amended complaint filed on Monday (05.05.24), he alleged the woman had "not stopped" making statement about him, despite agreeing in February to voluntarily dismiss her sexual assault lawsuit against him.



In documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Jay claimed that as recently as 11 April, the woman posted a lip-synched video on Tik Tok which stated: “You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to get an apology video out of me, I stand on what I said, f*** you.”



The amended complaint stated: “By refusing to apologise, and continuing to ‘stand on what [she] said,’ despite all the evidence and, indeed, her own admissions to the contrary, Doe continues to display a shocking and reckless disregard for the truth that is both intentional and malicious.



“Doe never had any reasonable grounds to support any truth in her statements and acted with reckless disregard for the truth. In other words, she lied.”



Jay also accused lawyer Tony Buzbee of tampering with Wikipedia pages.



The filing stated: “Buzbee directed his employees to edit Wikipedia pages to enhance Buzbee’s image and damage Mr. Carter’s and Roc Nation’s reputations.



“Users with an IP address directly linked to the Buzbee Firm made over 100 positive edits to Buzbee’s Wikipedia page."



The amended complaint came in response to Jane Doe and her lawyer challenging his lawsuit by arguing he had failed to show the "special injury" needed to pursue his case and insisted his prior claim that Roc Nation lost out on an unspecified $20 million deal as a result were not sufficient.



But in his amendment, Jay - whose real name is Shawn Carter - claimed the sum represented the "minimum fee guarantee" for an undisclosed contract and the full figure “would have been many millions of dollars higher had the contract been performed.”



The 55-year-old rapper also alleged the rape accusation harmed his ability to pursue new opportunities.



The complaint stated: “As a result of defendants’ filing of the false lawsuit and other false public statements against Mr. Carter, Mr. Carter was denied a $55 million personal credit line."



It also claimed that Roc Nation - of which Jay is a 50% owner - had been denied a $115 million loan and he and the company are "inextricably tied".



In response, Buzbee insisted the case is "meritless" and "should be dismissed".



Of the Wikipedia claim, he added: “That’s a first for me and is incredibly weak."