NFL legend Tom Brady regrets his Netflix roast

Tom Brady's Netflix roast was "really hard" on his children.
The 47-year-old sporting icon has always been able to laugh at himself, but Tom confessed that 'The Roast of Tom Brady' was actually very difficult for his kids.
The NFL legend - who has Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - said on the 'Impaulsive' podcast: "It was tough on my kids.
"I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in a locker room, and the harder people go at me I actually love it."
On the other hand, Tom's kids found it tough to cope with the Netflix roast.
He said: "I do understand, like, for my kids, that was really hard."
'The Roast of Tom Brady' featured jokes about the sport star's split from Gisele, and Tom was also mocked for some of his career setbacks.
The Super Bowl-winning star - who was married to Gisele between 2009 and 2022 - now considers the roast to be a mistake.
He shared: "There are some things as a parent you f*** up and you don’t realize until afterward … We’re not perfect parents … There is no perfect manual for it, and you have to evaluate yourself as a parent all the time."
Tom actually has fond memories of filming the roast, which featured the likes of Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian. But he quickly realized that he'd made a mistake.
He said: "I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I was, like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, understandably."
Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sports star previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.
He wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"
NFL legend Tom Brady regrets his Netflix roast
Tom Brady regrets his roast
Tom Brady's Netflix roast was "really hard" on his children.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Stampeders tour comingThompson-Okanagan - 7:00 pm
- Funky trail celebrationSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Building a green futureEnterprize Challenge - 7:00 pm
- BCWS planes cross borderOsoyoos - 6:25 pm
- Rockets retool beginsWHL - 6:25 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]