Ryan Reynolds exploring possible Deadpool and X-Men movie

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is exploring a possible ‘Deadpool’ / ‘X-Men’ movie.



The 48-year-old actor is believed to be in the early stages of writing an ensemble movie featuring Deadpool and three or four ‘X-Men’ characters.



It is believed that Deadpool would be a minor character in the movie, giving the ‘X-Men’ characters more screentime.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Reynolds is said to believe that keeping his f-bomb wielding anti-hero more on the sidelines could allow for the X-Men characters to be used in unexpected ways”.



Reynolds’ film would be completely separate to the potential ‘X-Men’ movie that Michael Lesslie is writing for Marvel Studios.



Ryan has previously starred in 2016’s ‘Deadpool’, 2018’s ‘Deadpool 2’ and the 2024 movie ‘Deadpool Wolverine’ with Hugh Jackman.



Ryan previously revealed that he didn’t expect to make another movie starring Deadpool, but he would return for a film with his alter-ego as a supporting character.



Speaking to Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors on Actors, he said: "I don’t know. Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise. So, it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee [dad].



"I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it. I don’t know what the future of Deadpool will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one.



“Deadpool's a supporting character much more than he is the centre. We centre him sometimes because that's what they want but you can't centre him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he's so much the underdog. I don't think I can do that again.



"If he comes back, it’s gonna be in someone else’s movie. Channing Tatum...I would happily be a fifth banana in his movie or anyone else.”