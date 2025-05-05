Khloe Kardashian has 'a really big indention' on her face

Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has used fillers to hide "a really big indention" on her face.



The 40-year-old star was left with a blemish on her cheek following skin cancer surgery in 2022 - but Khloe has managed to mask the problem by using fillers.



In an Instagram video, Khloe shared: "I don't know if you guys remember, but I had a tumor removed from my face.



"I'll always have a little line here and I'll always have these little nodules here, a little bit. I don't know if I'll always have them, but I'll have them for a little bit."



Khloe subsequently explained that she's "still healing" from her surgery.



The reality star then praised "[her] girls at 7Q Spa", who have helped Khloe to hide the issue.



She continued: "They've saved it because I had a really big indention, because of the large mass that was removed, and I'm just so grateful for them."



Khloe is now grateful for her good health, after suffering a cancer scare.



She said: "Just really grateful: Grateful that I was able to even remove that skin cancer from my face, grateful that I had the blessing of Garth Fisher, who did remove it so carefully, and the girls at 7Q Spa who helped me keep it from looking almost non-existent.



"So thank you guys."



In 2022, Khloe took to social media to discuss the operation and her cancer scare.



The reality star wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.



"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.



"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.



"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face. (sic)"