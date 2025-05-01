ASAP Rocky 'living the dream' as a dad

Photo: (c) Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is "living [his] dream" now he's a dad.



The 'Show of Hands' hitmaker has RZA, two, and 21-month-old Riot with partner Rihanna and now his boys are getting older, he adores seeing them interact with the people around him.



He gushed to Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle on the 'Run-Through with Vogue' podcast: "Man, it's amazing. Obviously, they [are] still growing into their personalities and stuff and developing, but it's amazing.



"To see them actually, like interact with each other and interact with me and with their mom. And it's it's amazing. It's beautiful.



"It's something that you dream about, and when it happens, it's just like you [are] living your dream and that all jokes aside. And I hate to make it sound extra, ... but that's just how it is for me."



The 36-year-old rapper admitted fatherhood is a huge source of creative inspiration now and he's proud to be a role model for others.



He said: "Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole.



"I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure, ... and I guess I'm that for people, and I didn't purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honour.



"I'm so flattered and, you know, just being me that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good being a present active father.



"I love that s***. For me, my dad was a proud dad. He taught me everything I know, especially how to be a gentleman and whatnot, so I was prepared to be a dad my whole life, man, you know?



"I'm ready, and I'm 36 going on 37, man. These clothes suit me well."



Rihannna recently reflected on how different their sons are from one another.



She told Harper’s Bazaar: “RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything.”



By contrast, she said Riot is full of energy from the moment he wakes up, adding: “He’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’



“He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don’t know where he came from, dude.”



Rihanna said RZA initially struggled to adjust to having a younger sibling, “like all (new) siblings do,” but Riot has now taken charge.



She went on: “At first, Riot was understanding that his role was being the little brother. Now he knows he’s in charge.”