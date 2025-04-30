260383
Filmmaker Shawn Levy to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Shawn Levy's next project may take him to a galaxy far, far way, but he will soon have a star much closer to home.

The Montreal-born filmmaker, who's directing the recently announced "Star Wars: Starfighter," will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame this year.

Levy broke out with 2002 teen comedy "Big Fat Liar" and went on to helm big-budget family films such as the "Night at the Museum" franchise and action blockbusters including last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine." He also produces Netflix's hit horror series "Stranger Things."

He will join previously announced 2025 inductees, including rock band Our Lady Peace, golf star Mike Weir and Four Seasons founder Isadore Sharp.

Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer says this year's nominees have "shaped our cultural identity and elevated our global reputation."

The Walk of Fame, which recognizes notable Canadians for their exceptional accomplishments, will honour this year’s inductees at a ceremony in Toronto on June 14.

Other inductees this year include actor Tonya Williams, guitarist Liona Boyd, medical pioneer Dr. Tirone David, War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt and the Toronto International Film Festival.

 

