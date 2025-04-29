Christina Applegate reveals her dad passed away 'a week ago'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Christina Applegate's dad has passed away.



The 53-year-old actress has revealed in a new interview that her father, Robert Applegate, died "a week ago".



Speaking to JoAnna Garcia Swisher on the 'MeSsy' podcast, Christina shared: "My dad just passed away a week ago.



"This is the first time I’ve really cried. I think kind of, like, I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet. Too busy with this, too busy with that."



Christina and her family actually "knew" her dad "was going to die".



The Hollywood star then added: "Is that an excuse for not feeling? Because you know that someone's gonna go? And you've said your goodbyes?"



Christina subsequently opened up about her relationship with her dad.



The actress said: "I didn't grow up with my dad. He and my mom separated when I was five months old, but he's been in my life ever since."



Meanwhile, Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, and the actress recently revealed that she found herself "screaming" in pain amid her struggles with the autoimmune disease.



The film star said on the 'MeSsy' podcast: "I lay in bed screaming - like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing."



Christina admitted that she now struggles to perform everyday tasks, including answering her phone and using her TV remote.



The actress shared: "I can't even pick up my phone sometimes because now it's travelled into my hands, so I'll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can't even hold them. I can't open bottles now."



Christina also struggles to get out of bed in the morning, explaining that her bedroom floor feels like "lava".



The 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' star said: "I put my feet on the ground and they're hurting, like, extraordinarily bad to the touch. I was like, yep. Gonna get back in my bed and pee in my diaper because I don't feel like walking all the way to the damn bathroom.



"I actually don't lay here and pee in my bed diaper. That's just a joke. But it's like it's so freaking painful and so hard and so awkward."