Marvel requests to be removed from Blake Lively's legal battle

Marvel has asked to be removed from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle.



The 'It Ends with Us' co-stars are currently locked in a bitter legal dispute with each other - but Marvel has requested to be removed from the case, over the Nicepool character that features in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', the Ryan Reynolds-led superhero movie.



Marvel Entertainment recently submitted a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman in the Southern District of New York, urging the court to "quash the subpoena issued to Marvel from" Baldoni's Wayfarer Parties.



The entertainment company has also requested the court to "issue a protective order prohibiting the disclosure of Marvel’s confidential documents by any party or other non-party in this action".



In the court documents - which have been obtained by People - Marvel added: "Alternatively, Marvel requests that the Court stay the return date of the Subpoena and related document requests until after the Court decides the pending motion to dismiss of Counterclaim Defendant Ryan Reynolds."



Baldoni, 41, has claimed that the Nicepool character was used to "bully" him.



And in response to the recent court request, Baldoni's legal team have opposed Marvel's "motion to quash the Wayfarer Parties’ Subpoena and for a protective order".



Baldoni's lawyers said: "On April 2, 2025, Marvel sent the Wayfarer Parties a letter containing its objections to the Subpoena, which are the same objections set forth in its recent letter-motion.



"On April 7, 2025, my office met and conferred with Marvel’s counsel via telephone about the objections, and although we attempted in good faith to address Marvel’s purported concerns about confidentiality and relevancy, Marvel’s counsel interrupted us, refusing to engage in that discussion.



"Instead, Marvel’s counsel interjected and stated he merely wanted to know what documents the Wayfarer Parties 'really' needed, regardless of the Subpoena’s demand for all documents concerning: (a) the creation, development, modification or portrayal of Ryan Reynolds’ 'Nicepool' character from Deadpool and Wolverine; and (b) Justin Baldoni."



Nicepool was portrayed by Ryan - Blake's husband - in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', the 2024 superhero movie.



In the film, Nicepool describes himself as a "feminist" and describes Ladypool - a character played by Blake - as "gorgeous".