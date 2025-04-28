John Cleese took LSD at 65 to see "what it was all about".
The 85-year-old comedy legend was "surprisingly ignorant" and was never "interested" in drugs when he was younger, but in 2005, he decided to try the potent hallucinogen - which "can alter a person's perception of reality and vividly distort the senses" - under supervision, and was left in amazement by how "fertile the human mind is".
He told The Times' Weekend magazine: "I just wanted to know what it was all about.
"The man was one of the world experts on it so I felt perfectly safe.
"I got scared for about 10 minutes in the middle, and he and his wife saw me through that.
"But it was extraordinary to realise how fertile the human mind is."
The 'Fawlty Towers' legend has never been much of a drinker either because he wanted to keep a grip on reality.
He said: "I never really wanted to. It wasn’t quite losing control … I didn’t really want to lose my grasp of reality.”
John famously had to pay a £15 million divorce settlement to third wife Alyce Eichelberger in 2008 and the Monty Python star - who was previously married to Connie Booth and Barbara Trentham - now no longer owns any property at all because he transferred ownership of his apartment in Chelsea, London, to his fourth wife, current spouse Jennifer Wade so she could feel "secure".
He said: “The third wife got two properties, one was in London and one was in New York, and we had to sell the other three. I’ve actually given the flat behind Peter Jones to Jennifer, so I don’t have a house, I don’t have a car.
“I [did it] to make her feel secure. I think the greatest, saddest thing about our world is how many women feel unsafe … that’s not a good society.
“I mean in general, emotionally, they don’t feel very secure. And I think if they have a property, they know that I can’t kick her out … it’s taken anxiety away from her that I think she wasn’t totally aware of.”
John Cleese tried LSD at 65
John Cleese took LSD at 65 to see "what it was all about".
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Election day markets mixedToronto - 1:36 pm
- Could Rose be reinstated?New York - 1:25 pm
- John Cleese tried LSD at 65Entertainment - 1:00 pm
- UBCO to offer BCom degreeKelowna - 12:52 pm
- Bracing for severe weatherMinneapolis - 12:48 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]