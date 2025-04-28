257641
256463
Entertainment News  

Cannes unveils jury including Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong

Cannes unveils film jury

The Associated Press - | Story: 547219

Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be among the jury members at this year's Cannes Film Festival deciding the Palme d'Or winner.

Festival organizers on Monday unveiled the eight jury members who will join president Juliette Binoche at the 78th edition of the French film festival next month. The other jurors are Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Congolese director Diedo Hamadi, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani.

Many of the jurors have previous experience at Cannes. Last year, Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker in the festival's prestigious competition lineup in 30 years with “All We Imagine As Light.” Last year's festival also featured “The Apprentice,” which starred Strong, though he didn't attend because he was performing on Broadway.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 13-24. Among the films vying for the Palme d'Or are Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Ari Aster’s “Eddington,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” Kelly Reichardt’s “The Mastermind,” Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague” and Lynne Ramsay's “Die, My Love.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Parrot loves puppy

Parrot loves puppy

Must Watch | April 28, 2025
The Tango

Ashanti 'changed' by stalking

Showbiz | April 28, 2025
The Tango

Help is on the way!

Must Watch | April 28, 2025
The Tango

Look Twice

Galleries | April 28, 2025
The Tango

Too old for Met Gala

Showbiz | April 28, 2025


261308
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
259740


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


248220
248220



258731
257601