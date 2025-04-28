Black Eyed Peas star in shock over Vancouver festival tragedy

Photo: (c) Famous

Black Eyed Peas star Apl.de.ap is in "shock" after leaving the stage just "minutes" before the attack on a festival in Canada on Saturday.



A man drove an SUV into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu street festival in Vancouver, killing at least 11 people and leaving others injured, and the 50-year-old musician has urged fans to pray for those affected by the tragedy.



He wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families and everyone affected by the tragedy at the Lapu Lapu festival.



"J-Rey and I had just finished performing and left the stage minutes before it happened. It is hard to describe the shock and the heaviness we feel.



"Thanks to everyone who's checked in - your love means the world to me.



"Please keep the victims, their families and the organisers in your prayers. They need all the love and strength right now.



“The one thing I have noticed from the audience to the messages sent around, is the sense of community that wraps its loving arms around us. We love you all."



Comic Jo Koy, who is of Filipino-American heritage, has also shared his devastation over the incident.



He said in a statement shared to social media: "I'm heartbroken to hear what took place at the Vancouver Filipino festival.



“This is supposed to be an event that honors and celebrates our beautiful culture, and now we’re mourning the loss of 11 lives that were taken too soon. My heart goes out to everyone that was affected by this horrific event. Mahal kita."



Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Vancouver at the scene and later said they were "confident" it was not a terror-related attack.



King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were "profoundly saddened" by the tragedy.



In a statement signed 'Charles R', the king said: "Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.



"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonising time for so many in Canada."



Kai-Ji Adam Lo, who is described as having a history of mental health-related interactions with authorities, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murders, and further charges are anticipated in the case.



Those killed range in age from five to 65.



Vancouver Police interim chief Steve Rai added at a press conference: “Dozens more are injured, some critically, and some have not yet been identified."