Gwenyth Paltrow 'sick' of paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow is “sick” of her caveman diet.



The 52-year-old actress and her TV producer husband Brad Falchuk became Paleo - following a plan that only includes foods that were available during the Old Stone Age - "a few years ago", but she is now fed up of having "coffee [for breakfast], bone broth for lunch and vegetables for dinner" so she is ditching the restrictive diet for "sourdough bread, cheese [and] a little pasta".



She is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column as saying: "Brad and I became Paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little bit sick of it, if I'm honest.



"I'm getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese - there I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long."



The 'Iron Man' star previously revealed she also uses intermittent fasting during an appearance on 'The Art of Being Well' podcast in 2023.



She explained: "I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something at about 12. In the morning, I'll have something that won't spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."



Gwyneth added she does "one hour of movement" each day before she sitting in a sauna and then eating vegetables for dinner.



Admitting the diet had "worked" for her, she added: "It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive.



"This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables.



"I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."



Gwyneth previously insisted she was attempting to use her diet to calm her "very high levels of inflammation" which she believed were linked to long COVID.



During a fan Q+A on her Instagram Stories, Gwyneth said: "I've been working with Dr. Cole {Dr. Will Cole} to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory.



"So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well."