Travis Scott wants to part of WWE 'full-time' following WrestleMania 41 appearance

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Scott wants to be part of the WWE "full-time" following his 'WrestleMania 41' appearance.



The 33-year-old rapper shockingly got involved in the Night 2 main event on Sunday (20.04.25) and helped John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time world champion, beating Ric Flair's record of 16 title reigns.



Travis had left Cody, 39, with a burst eardrum and a black eye at 'Elimination Chamber' in March after Cena, 47, shockingly turned heel on Rhodes after winning the Chamber match, joining The Rock and Travis in leaving Rhodes bloodied and battered in the middle of the ring.



Cody did get his revenge on Scott at 'WrestleMania 41', dropping the hip hop star to the canvas with his finishing manoeuvre the Cross Rhodes, but Travis' interference allowed Cena to hit Cody with a low blow and then strike him on the head with the championship belt to pick up the three-count and the history-making win.



Triple H - real name Paul Levesque - has now revealed that the 'Highest in the Room' rapper told him he wants to be on WWE TV all the time now as the storyline progresses in the wake of 'WrestleMania', which was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.



Speaking at the post-'WrestleMania' press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said: "The most crushing thing for Travis in the world would be if he went out there and screwed it up. He comes back and he’s like a kid at Christmas, giddy and laughing.



"I don’t think he’ll get upset at this but he walked to the back and he said, 'Dude, I’m serious, this is my full-time job now, I’m telling you,' and two seconds later I said, ‘See you at work tomorrow.’ He loves it and to me that is what this is all about."



Triple H - who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over the weekend - says Travis' willingness to get physically involved in the main event and the respect he has for the WWE Superstars he is working with and spending time with backstage shows that he is committed to the wrestling business.



He added: "Having somebody like him be a part of this and he’s wide open to anything.



"This guy’s the biggest musician in the world and he’s out there getting hit by Cross Rhodes and doing all this stuff where if he gets injured I’m sure it’s not helpful to his music career.



"It’s fully out of a place of respect and when I see him with our talent, when I see him with our people, when I see him with our crew and everybody else he’s the most respectful guy and he’s like a kid in a candy store with all this stuff."



And Triple H believes that Travis could one day compete in a full match.



He said: "Travis is just incredibly passionate about WWE. Incredibly passionate. I’m putting words in his mouth, but I would imagine one of the most important things in his life is music. I would say a close second is WWE. That’s how into it he is.



"To me, working with somebody like Travis Scott, who has every reason in the world to walk in with an ego and be the biggest star in music and all that stuff. For him to come in here and put all that aside and be a little kid. Be a little kid living a dream. Be a little kid living out a fantasy to where he can step in the ring and it’s all from a respect place.



"When people are like that, it makes me want to work hard for them and help them see that dream come true. Could we see him do more and step in the ring? Just gotta tune in."



Travis made his WWE debut on January 6, 2025 appearing in-person for WWE Raw's premiere on Netflix. His song '4x4' was revealed and was confirmed to serve as the programme's opening theme.