Tina Knowles' memoir 'Matriarch' is Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick

Photo: The Canadian Press This cover image released by One World shows "Matriarch" by Tina Knowles. (One World via AP)

Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick is a memoir by an old friend and personal hero, Tina Knowles.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had selected Knowles' “Matriarch,” which was published this week. Their interview, recorded at a Starbucks in Chicago, can be watched on Winfrey's YouTube channel.

“Some of you might know Tina Knowles as the mother of a superstar — as in Beyoncé — but she is also a highly successful entrepreneur, fashion designer, philanthropist, and now author of this fascinating memoir of her journey to become the global figure she is today,” Winfrey said in a statement. “We learn how the strength and wisdom of the women who came before her fueled Tina’s passion to achieve and gave her the ability to nurture her own daughters into the incredible women they are today.”

Winfrey likes to surprise her book club choices when she tells them the news, sometimes even popping up during a Zoom conversation. Knowles said in a statement that she had been told that a printing company was on the phone, only to find herself speaking with Winfrey. She later told The Associated Press, during an interview Tuesday, that Winfrey's endorsement was “like a dream come true. I mean, that’s the ultimate.”

She also recalled appearing in 2002 on Winfrey's talk show, when Knowles was interviewed with her daughter and other members of Destiny's Child. Winfrey had insisted she join the conversation.

“I was like in the back with hair uncombed, no makeup. And I was like ‘Oh god, no!’” she told the AP, remembering how frightened she was to go on camera. “But I came out, and it was my first time actually on a major show like that. I mean, my voice was shaking. I was so nervous, but you know, it got me past that fear.”