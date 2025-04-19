Photo: © Getty Images

Chappell Roan is "obsessed" with guinea pigs.



The 27-year-old pop star has a passion for the rodents and, at one point had four of her own but also offered her services at a rescue shelter for a period of time.



Speaking on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast, she said: "I'm really glad that guinea pigs have their own culture online because I'm a guinea pig girl.



"I'm just obsessed with them. I had four at a time but they passed away. I think they're the cutest animals on earth. I volunteered at a guinea pig rescue for a year. I love rodents in general and the guinea pig community online is awesome."



In the years before she found global fame with hits like 'Pink Pony Club' and 'Good Luck, Babe!' filmed her four guinea pigs for a music video and spoke about the adoption process.



She wrote on Instagram at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020: "these lovely ladies were so sweet and sat while we filmed. I adopted them from @laguineapigrescue in 2018 because I thought having a guinea pig would remind me of home since I had one I adored in 4th grade.



At the time, the Grammy Award-winning star admitted that she "did not ever think" she would have so many but just found so much "joy" in caring for her furry friends, and urged others to consider adopting pets rather than buying them.



She said: "I did not ever think I would have 4, but here we are. It brings me so much joy taking care of them, especially in quarantine. They make me laugh every single day because they’re such tiny animals with big personalities. They’re def not an easy, low maintenance pet whatsoever but I love them and they r precious to me Sonic-tri color Honeydew- black Gogo-gray Nadine- long hair. Ps please consider adopting rather than buying at pet stores and support local shelters."