Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment arrested at ski resort

Photo: Mono County Sheriff

Haley Joel Osment has been arrested at a ski lodge.



The 37-year-old actor — who is best known for having starred opposite Bruce Willis in 'The Sixth Sense' when he was a child — was at Mammoth Lakes in California earlier this week when he was arrested for alleged public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance, although he is now no longer in custody.



Sergeant Jason Heilman confirmed to PEOPLE, "He was booked and is no longer in custody.



"Public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance are the charges related to the arrest [on April 8]."



According to the outlet, the substance has been "sent for testing" and results should be available "soon".



A source claimed to the outlet that police arrived on the scene after they received a report of "unruly conduct" by the actor.



The Mono County District Attorney's Office has yet to announce whether Osment will face the charges filed, and the alleged incident is described as being "under investigation".



Osment was not indicted on the charges filed, although the sherrif's office did confirm to the outlet that the Hollywood star was "arrested by the Mammoth Lakes Police Department and provided a mugshot taken after the incident."

Video obtained by TMZ shows Osment trying to board a ski lift with his helmet on backward and without skis or a snowboard. He was also seen arguing with ski resort employees who blocked him from getting on the lift.

In 2006, the actor crashed his car into a mailbox and was later charged with driving under the influence, to which he pleaded no contest.



Years later, he reflected on the difficulties he had faced when growing up as a young startlet in Los Angeles.



Speaking on the 'Mentor Buffer' podcast, he explained: "I had this very intense pandemic relationship that ended up going nowhere. Then things started picking up after the worst of the pandemic.



"Then there was the [SAG/WGA] strike, which I totally supported, but that put everything on hold for a very long time. And then we've had some political upheaval and this house that had been my refuge during the pandemic was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire."