Sami Sheen draws line on what she will and won’t share on OnlyFans

Photo: (c) Sami Sheen Instagram

Sami Sheen has drawn a line on what she will and won’t share with subscribers on OnlyFans.



The 21-year-old model and daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen opened up about her experiences and limits as a creator on the adult site during an appearance on the ‘Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice’ podcast.



She said about receiving an array of unusual requests from fans – some of which she refuses to complete: “There’s other girls who will give you that. No judgement at all. It’s just not my thing.



“People will request the craziest things.”



One example, she added, was a recurring interest in feet content – including one particularly niche demand.



“They’ve requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That’s weird, but OK, why not.’”



Sami added she is comfortable with some of the more standard requests, saying: “I honestly do have really cute feet, so I don’t blame them.”



However, the model was firm about keeping certain boundaries in place, especially when it comes to explicit content.



“I’ve never, ever, ever done a sex tape,” she said. “I just keep it very classy while still giving people their money’s worth, if that makes sense.”



Sami explained she is transparent with subscribers about what she is and isn’t comfortable doing, and has learned to decline requests that cross her personal line.



“I feel like I give people their money’s worth,” she said.



“But the other stuff that they’ve requested where I’m like, that is really just crossing a line.”



In a previous interview with People, Sami spoke about her reasons for joining OnlyFans, describing it as a practical decision driven by financial necessity and a desire for independence.



She said: “I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn’t going to cut it.



“So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.”



She added the platform has significantly changed her life, saying: “It opened so many doors for me.



“I’ve met really cool people doing it, and it’s been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours and being able to do the things I’ve always wanted to do.”