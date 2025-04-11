Kristen Doute's unborn baby 'is already named'

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Kristen Doute already has a name for her unborn baby.



The 42-year-old TV star is expecting a child with Luke Broderick, and the loved-up couple have already decided on a name for their baby girl.



Kristin told 'Extra': "She is named."



But Luke added: "We’re not telling you."



Kristin recently celebrated her pregnancy with her family.



The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star shared: "I had baby shower number one back in Michigan with my family, just so wild. I'm like, ‘Did I forget that I was gonna have a baby shower?’



"Like, it's so crazy to think of a baby shower, but we have another one coming up in Los Angeles that Brittany [Cartwright] is throwing for us, so we're really excited about that, too."



Kristen admits that her pregnancy has been relatively straightforward so far.



She said: "I feel pretty great right now. We’re excited for her to come."



Kristen suffered a miscarriage in 2023, and she appreciates the support she's subsequently received from her fans.



The reality TV star explained: "It’s been a really wonderful community of women out there who I know have really appreciated me coming out and saying that, as much as I felt really secure in coming out and talking about it because of those women.



"This is what I love about being on a reality show, a docuseries, what I love about the good things about social media, is that you are able to find these people that help rally around you, so it makes it a lot easier when you have people to talk to.



"And obviously, like, surprise! We did conceive, it worked, so that's also really exciting."



Kristen announced her pregnancy in November, revealing that they started trying for a baby at the start of 2024.



Kristen and Luke actually turned to a fertility specialist in a bid to have a child together.



She told People: "In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route. The next month was a whirlwind - getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination)."