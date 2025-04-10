Author, wife of Weezer bassist arrested after being shot by police who say she pointed a gun at them

Photo: wikimedia commons Jillian Lauren

Jillian Lauren, author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot and injured by Los Angeles police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pointing a gun at officers from her yard, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Lauren, identified by police as Jillian Shriner and listed as Jillian Lauren Shriner in jail records, had injuries that were not life-threatening after the shooting in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock on Tuesday, the LAPD said in a statement.

Lauren was released after posting $1 million bond. There was no immediate decision on charges against her from prosecutors.

At a news conference, LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said it was not clear from evidence including police body cameras whether Lauren fired the gun.

There is no indication Scott Shriner was involved in the incident. Weezer is scheduled to play the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

Lauren’s manager declined comment. Email and text messages to Lauren herself and to a publicist for Weezer were not immediately answered.

Police said they were assisting California Highway Patrol officers in their search for three suspects from a misdemeanor hit-and-run. Lauren was not among the suspects. But while pursuing one of them who had reportedly been running through a backyard, police came upon Lauren in the front yard of her neighboring residence, holding a handgun.

They ordered her several times to drop the gun, but she refused, and pointed it at them, and police fired on her. She was hit and fled into her home, where they took her into custody then took her to a hospital.

A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner’s home, the police statement said.

Lauren is the author of two bestselling memoirs, 2010's “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem” and 2015's “Everything You Ever Wanted.”

Weezer is a Los Angeles band beloved especially for their 1994 record unofficially known as the “Blue Album,” featuring songs including “Say It Ain't So” and “Buddy Holly.” Shriner joined the band in the early 2000s.

Lauren and Shriner married in 2005, and they have two children.

One of the three hit-and-run suspects was found, cited by the CHP and released.